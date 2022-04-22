Purdue Baseball drops the first series game to Belmont

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Jackson Smeltz struck out eight without issuing a walk over seven innings but Belmont scored all three of its runs on plays in which the batter made it all around the bases on the same sequence, defeating Purdue baseball 3-2 in the series opener Friday at Alexander Field.
Three of the game's five runs were scored on homers – all solo shots. The Bruins' Tommy Crider hit a tying-breaking blast to left field, his second of the night, with two outs in the sixth inning.
Mike Bolton Jr. connected for an opposite-field shot to left to lead off the bottom of the fifth, going deep for the second time this year and first time in his career at Alexander Field. Bolton was hit by a pitch to open the seventh and made it to third base. But he was thrown out at the plate trying to score the tying run on a fly ball to right center. John Behrends delivered the big throw to cut down one of the Big Ten's leading base stealers.
Smeltz retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced while putting together his fifth quality start of the season. It was his first outing of the year without a walk. The lefty has 79 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings this season, moving closer to eclipsing the program's single-season record (95).
Along with Crider's two homers, Belmont (24-14) also scored on an unusual sequence in the third inning. Guy Lipscomb hit a fly ball to left field that Bolton misplayed, with the ball rolling to the wall to allow Lipscomb to make third. He was able to score uncontested after Evan Albrecht's relay throw to third base skipped into the Purdue dugout.
Albrecht knocked in the Boilermakers' other run with a base hit to center field in the third inning, the third of three singles in the frame. Pablo Lanzarote made a nice read on the humpback line drive and was able to score from second base with one out.
Albrecht was one of four Boilermakers to extend their long on-base streaks…
• Cam Thompson – 33 games
• Evan Albrecht – 25 games
• Curtis Washington Jr. – 21 games
• Troy Viola – 14 games
Viola was called out on a controversial ruling after scoring what appeared to be the tying run in the bottom of the fourth. He had tagged up and scored when Belmont shortstop Grayson Taylor made a running catch on a pop up in short left field. The visitors appealed the timing of the departure at third and the home plate umpire ruled Viola left early. The third base umpire had followed the play into short left.
Not only did Viola initially score on the play, but Ryan Howe had also moved into scoring position when the ball got away from the catcher. Instead the inning was over with the Bruins still leading 2-1.
Smeltz (6-1) struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 top of the fifth to get Purdue (22-11) quickly back to the plate. Bolton's game-tying home run continued to push the momentum into the home dugout. But BU starter Andy Bean (7-1) regrouped, pitching over his only walk while stranding Washington at third base. Crider then went deep again with two outs in the top of the sixth as the only batter to reach against Smeltz after the third inning.
Viola turned a nifty 5-3 inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth to keep it a one-run game. But the Boilermakers went hitless after Bolton's home run in the fifth.
Game 2 of the series is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.