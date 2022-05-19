Purdue baseball drops first series game against Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Powered by six extra-base hits, No. 14 Maryland scored in each of the first five innings to build a big lead, taking the series opener with Purdue baseball 14-7 Thursday at Alexander Field.
The Terrapins (43-10, 17-5 B1G) hit four home runs while posting a double-figure run total for the fourth consecutive game and seventh time in the last 10 games. They’ve won nine of their last 10 overall.
Down 13-0 in the fifth inning, the Boilermakers (29-18, 9-11 B1G) did not go quietly. Purdue scored three times with two outs in both the seventh and eighth innings. Ryan Howe connected for a three-run homer in the eighth, his second three-run blast of the season at Alexander. The senior finished with a career-high four RBI.
Maryland hit a three-run homer in the second inning and later a pair of two-run shots, going deep to all three fields over the first five frames. The Terrapins also connected for three doubles over their first 10 batters of the game.
The Boilermakers did help their cause with a pair of miscues in the second inning that helped set the stage for Chris Alleyne’s three-run homer, his 20th of the season. CJ Backer opened the frame with a strikeout but strike three to Bobby Zmarzlak hit the dirt and caromed away for a wild pitching, allowing Zmarzlak to reach safely. After a fly out, Backer induced a comebacker from the 9-hole hitter for what could have been a 1-6-3 double play. Instead, Backer threw to second base before the middle infielders were in position and Purdue did not get an out on the play. An RBI double from Luke Shliger and Alleyne’s homer followed.
Cam Thompson doubled twice and came around to score both times. He posted his second two-double game of the season and third as a Boilermaker. Thompson leads Purdue with 26 extra-base hits. Jack Firestone delivered a two-out RBI single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, followed by a two-run double from Mike Bolton Jr.
Ricky Castro was able to give the Boilermakers three consecutive zeros across the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. The senior retired 10 of 13 batters during that stretch, giving Purdue 4 1/3 innings of effective relief to save the bullpen with 18 more innings to go in the series against a hot offensive team.
Game 2 of the series is set for Friday at 5 p.m. ET