Purdue Baseball drops first game in 8-game homestand

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Baseball was back in action as they hosted Miami of Ohio tonight for the start of their 8-game homestand.
Boilers were hoping to start things off on a good note, but it didn't work out that way.
The RedHawks would be on fire from the very start. They drew first blood at the top of the third scoring three runs. But this team wasn’t done just yet.
Miami would end up scoring five more runs through the next three innings and lead the game 8-0 in the top of the sixth.
However, that's when we'd see a response from Purdue.
CJ Valdez would put up two RBI after knocking one into right field in the bottom of the sixth and give his team the much-needed boost they needed.
Then teammates Jake Jarvis and Couper Cornblum would put up one RBI each in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead in half.
However, that's all Purdue could do tonight, and they drop this game 8-4. But there is some good news here for Purdue fans.
Mike Bolton Jr. ended up getting his steal number 71 and has now made history at Purdue.
Next up: Boilers host Rutgers this weekend for a three-game series starting on Friday.