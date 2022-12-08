Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski discusses the future of Purdue football

Athletic Director Mike Bobinski started the press conference sharing his appreciation for Jeff Brohm.
"I think we all know this is a unique set of circumstances," Bobinski said. "I don't think it says a thing about Purdue in fact, I know it doesn't say anything about Purdue. It says everything to do about this sort of unique gravitational pull of his home city, his alma mater, and his family, and that's just something that we could never, never duplicate. We can't rename the city or move or move anything that would allow that to be the case."
Bobinski discussed the decision on selecting Jeff Brohm's brother, Brian Brohm, to serve as interim Head Coach for Purdue's Citrus Bowl against LSU.
"I'm sure that there are those people that are like boy, that's really unusual," Bobinski said. "First of all Brohm is a really talented coach. He's our offensive coordinator and if his name wasn't Brohm, it wouldn't be unusual at all."
Bobinski said that Purdue football's remaining staff members and players were excited about the decision.
"It's a great professional moment, and a chance to really put his stamp on our program and any team over these next several weeks" Bobinski said. "So we're excited about that."
When asked his thoughts on whether Brian will eventually join his brother Jeff in Louisville, Bobinski acknowledged the possibility.
"I would probably expect that, that will be a real option at some point," Bobinski said. "They are brothers, they have worked together for a long time. That would not shock me if that ultimately happened."
Bobinski said he told Brian Brohm that he would be happy if he wanted to continue to be the offensive coordinator going forward. However, he told Brian that if he has other opportunities, obviously to do what's best for him at the end of the day.
Bobinski said he officially found out about Jeff Brohm's departure at around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Since then, he has spoke to players.
"The overriding message was appreciation for what they've accomplished this year," Bobinski said. "And for those that have been here more than this year, over the years that they've been with us, but that we are just getting started that the best days and the most enjoyable days in football, are still ahead of us."
Bobinski said just by reading the room, that the players had good body language and several said good things afterwards.
"I think in general, our guys are motivated and resolved to really be part of building what we believe Purdue football can ultimately become," Bobinski said. "I feel good about where we are at this point."
As far as the next Head Coach, Bobinski said he could not say who he has reached out to or expressed interest in. However, he said that the search is already in motion.
"We've been quietly preparing for some time in the event it did happen," Bobinski said.
Bobinski also acknowledged that this opportunity is very different than it was in 2016.
"At that point it was a hope, a dream, a wish that good things can happen in and around Purdue football," Bobinski said. "Well now we have evidence that good things can happen around Purdue Football."