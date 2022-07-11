Purdue Aspire deal comes with $155M price tag

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue University Board of Trustees this morning OK'd the purchase of a large apartment complex near campus.
The total cost of Purdue's acquisition of the Aspire at Discovery Park complex, including financing, is $155 million.
As News 18 reported, the current owner is selling the State Street property only three years after construction.
Purdue plans to convert Aspire's 831 beds into student housing. Purdue Associate Vice President of Auxiliary Services Rob Wynkoop says the acquisition is a quick way to accommodate the university's growing enrollment.
"Very seldom does a building like this come available," Wynkoop says. "Given where the university is in terms of growth and enrollment and our needs for on-campus housing: A very unique situation that provided some good opportunities for us."
The transaction could be complete in time for the fall semester but must be approved by Indiana's State Budget Committee and Commission for Higher Education.