...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest,
and west central Indiana, including the following counties, in
central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone, Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton,
Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby. In
south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and Monroe. In
southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana, Daviess,
Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay,
Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion,
Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High moisture content in combination with the potential for a
narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary
may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of
1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches
are possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Purdue approves construction of new residence hall

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Purdue is approving more opportunities for on-campus housing. The Purdue Board of Trustees has approved the construction of a new residence hall.

The $149 million, 250 square foot building will be located on the south side of Hillenbrand Hall. It will be eight stories tall and will sleep nearly 900 students.

The new building will connect to the Hillenbrand Dining Court like Hillenbrand Hall does now but will be larger and hold more students than Hillenbrand.

Vice Provost for Student Life, Beth McCuskey, told WLFI they are hoping the construction of the residence hall will be ready to go for the 2026 school year.

"We're very excited for this new facility, to really help with the capacity bringing us to nearly 16,000 students on campus," said McCuskey.

The new hall will be home to students involved in Purdue's largest living learning community Data Mine.

In addition to the new residence hall getting underway, News 18 previously reported the approval of another residence hall coming to campus back in April.

McCuskey says Having more students living together on campus will create a better experience in the classroom.

"So we know that students who live together and go to class together do better in school. They retain better, they're more successful students. The more that we can invest in the opportunity for students to participate in learning communities, the stronger their academic experience."

