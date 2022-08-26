Purdue announces new police chief

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Police Department is welcoming a new chief.
Lesley Wiete is a 1989 Purdue graduate and 23-year veteran at the department. The deputy chief will transition to the top spot on Sept. 1.
"My department knows me pretty well. They know over the years, as I've moved through the ranks, I haven't changed," Wiete said. "I'm the same person as I've always been. I think it will be a smooth transition."
Former Chief John Cox retired over the summer and will become Benton County Sheriff next year. Wiete told News 18 that promoting from within the department was the right move.
"I've been here for almost 23 years and I know this department, I know the officers. I'm familiar with the community and I love the community," Wiete said. "Bringing somebody else in who isn't familiar would have a lot longer transition period to learn and catch up to where we are now."
Among Wiete's first goals as chief is to achieve accreditation by a national police commission for the department's dispatch center.