Purdue alumnus reconnected with doctor at awards banquet

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A recent Purdue University graduate was not only handed a diploma at graduation, but he was also met with a surprise.
Logan Noster was born with a condition called omphalocele, which caused his liver to form outside his body as a newborn.
Doctors at the time realized they could use a new technology called Small Intestinal Submucosa (SIS) that uses pig intestines for soft tissue repairs.
Fast forward to last month.
Logan graduated with a degree in Multidisciplinary Engineering from Purdue. Little did he know that at an awards banquet earlier in the year, Dr. Umesh Patel, a pioneer in his treatment, would be in attendance.
"My mom came up to Umesh and said 'Hey I think my son, I'm pretty sure he had your treatment.' And so that's when we really started talking about it and really started diving in and making those more solid connections," Noster said.
Dr. Patel happens to be a Purdue Alumnus from the same program as Logan.
He was part of a team that researched and developed the technology used for Logan's treatment.
Now, he is the President of Cook Biotech in West Lafayette.
Here's this guy that created this technology 30 years ago it would have been when they started working on this, something that helped me as a child," Noster said. "Now, getting to meet him and realize not only did we go to the same university, but we also studied in the same very small program."
Logan was one of the first infants to receive this treatment which allowed him to have a better quality of life as a child.
The two have gotten to know each other a little bit since first meeting.
Dr. Patel even invited Logan to take a tour of Cook Biotech, where similar research is still being done.
"The reason he invited me was not so much for me to be able to see some cool technology, but it was for his team to see,". Noster said. "Umesh himself has only met, he says, 5 to 10 patients who have received this technology. Over 6 million worldwide, we're talking not only in the United Stated, but New Zealand, Japan, and everywhere in between. So it's a global thing, but he's only met a handful of people. The same goes for the rest of his team."