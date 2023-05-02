Purdue 'All-American' Marching Band tapped for Indy 500

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's May, which means it's almost time for the Indianapolis 500.
The Purdue University "All-American" Marching Band has been invited to play at the 67th annual AES 500 Festival Parade, one of the largest parades in the country.
The 500 Festival chose nine marching bands across the U.S. to perform in the parade.
The nine selected marching bands will perform for a crowd of over 200,000 people, who will be lining up on a 2-mile parade route.
Purdue is set to perform first on the day before the Indy 500, according to a news release from the 500 Festival.
This year's AES 500 Festival Parade will be taking place on Saturday, May 27.