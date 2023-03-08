Purdue 'All-American' Marching Band playing in Ireland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue All-American Marching Band will be performing in Ireland for the internationally famous St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin.
This is the third time the band has played at the parade. They last appeared in 2018 and one time before that in 2013.
While in Ireland, the students will get the opportunity to explore the country's history and perform outside of Kilkenny Castle on Wednesday March 15.
They'll finish their trip by marching in the big parade in Dublin on St. Patrick's Day. In total there will be 354 members representing in Ireland during Purdue's Spring Break.