Purdue 'All-American' Marching Band playing in Ireland

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Spencer to
Hazleton, with the crest near Newberry.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Seymour to
Williams, with the crest just upstream of Rivervale.

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Clinton.

Flooding will end at Spencer and Seymour within the next day, while
several sites are expected to remain in flood through the week.
Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM EST Tuesday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 9.8 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Purdue 'All-American' Marching Band playing in Ireland

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue students heading to Dublin for famous parade

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue All-American Marching Band will be performing in Ireland for the internationally famous St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin.

This is the third time the band has played at the parade. They last appeared in 2018 and one time before that in 2013. 

While in Ireland, the students will get the opportunity to explore the country's history and perform outside of Kilkenny Castle on Wednesday March 15.

They'll finish their trip by marching in the big parade in Dublin on St. Patrick's Day. In total there will be 354 members representing in Ireland during Purdue's Spring Break.

