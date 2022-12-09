Purdue Airport renovation hopes to attract large companies

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The proposed Purdue Airport renovation is predicted to be a large economic driver in Tippecanoe County and beyond.
The roughly $35 million project is projected to attract more large companies like Arconic, GE and the new Skywater chip facility.
The new, larger airport would make it easier for those large businesses to bring in clients and staff. With the new investment local leaders hope housing developers will see the confidence companies have in the area and building more homes.
However, economic growth isn't the only prediction for this new expansion.
"Leisure is a big activity in this area," Greater Lafayette Commerce CEO, Scott Walker said. "That would also be a target is that leisure traffic and having a carrier that would cater to leisure travel."
Much like the rest of the nation, there is a housing shortage in Greater Lafayette. However, the possibility of more large companies coming in could sway housing developers to effort more housing.
"Those are the types of things that developers grab on to," Walker said. "Like okay, then the financial markets look and say the risk profile of that development has changed maybe. So I think that matters, the airport matters to business that then can make some strategic decisions that then get noticed by the development community."
The airport project has yet to begin.
Purdue still needs to collect around $30 million before improvements can begin.
News 18 hopes to get more specific information about what improvements need to be made at the airport Monday.