PUPD investigating anti-cop graffiti at bell tower, engineering fountain

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Vandals early Tuesday morning spray-painted anti-police graffiti on several iconic Purdue University landmarks.
This comes after a special prosecutor's choice not to charge a Purdue police officer accused of excessive force on a student.
Purdue Police Department is investigating graffiti at the bell tower and nearby at the engineering fountain on campus.
The bright-red letters A-C-A-B, an anti-police abbreviation spray-painted across two concrete benches near the fountain, were still evident Tuesday afternoon.
Crews spent Tuesday morning power washing off more of the same graffiti on the base of the bell tower.
As News 18 reported, many people criticized a special prosecutor's choice not to charge PUPD Officer Jon Selke for his physical arrest of student Adonis Tuggle.
But Purdue freshman Ella Newcomb says vandalism isn't the right response.
"Quite honestly, I think it's very embarrassing," she says. "No matter what your thoughts are on the issue, it's just very disrespectful and not OK to do something like this."
A Purdue spokesperson says PUPD got a hotline report with descriptions of two suspects.
Investigators are also looking over surveillance camera footage from the area.