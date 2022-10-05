PUPD investigate residence hall homicide

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — WLFI is learning about a homicide on Purdue University's campus.
According to a Purdue University spokesperson, Purdue police are investigating a homicide that happened in McCutcheon Hall.
The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda from Indianapolis. Tippecanoe Coroner Carrie Costello says the autopsy is scheduled for later today.
News 18 has been told a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community.
A call came into Purdue police at 12:44 Wednesday morning.
According to the spokesperson, The suspect, the victim’s roommate, made the call.
An investigation is underway and ongoing.
