PUCR Hosts Michael Knowles While Purdue SGA Hosts Block Party To Celebrate The Transgender Community

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Purdue College Republicans are hosting conservative political commentator Michael Knowles In the Purdue memorial union ballroom tomorrow.
Knowles is a controversial personality due to comments he has made regarding the Transgender community. Also happening tomorrow at the same time is an L-G-B-T-Q plus block party to celebrate the transgender community at Purdue.
Purdue College Republicans director of Communication, Spencer Johnson, Explains what tomorrow’s event with Michael Knowles will entail.
“Tomorrow we are going to have Michael Knowles come in he is going to deliver approximately a thirty minute speech titles our national identity disorder and then that will be followed by a thirty minute q and a session where attendees are welcome to ask any questions they have for the speaker whether they’re agreeing with the points he makes in that speech or would like to contest the things he said,” Johnson Said.
After the event sparked controversy across Purdue University, (For more information on the controversy click ‘here’) Johnson says the goal of Knowles visit to campus shifted.
“It started to take on the goal of promoting free speech and free expression on campus and that goes both ways, both us being able to host this event allowing both our organization and Michael Knowles to exercise his right to freedom of speech as well as encouraging those who disagree to either attend the event and exercise their right to free speech to ask him pointed questions and have a discourse on the subject of the speech and even extending that to protesters that we’ve seen talking about planning protests online or things like the LGBTQ block party that’ve seen has been planned now,” Knowles explained.
The block party that Johnson references is being put on by Purdue’s Student Government Association. But, SGA President Pro-tempore Lilli Ferguson says the block party is not a response to Knowles coming to campus.
“The purpose of this event is to uplift and empower and just celebrate the vibrancy of the transgender and non-binary community at Purdue and we are just really grateful to have the platform and the opportunity to do so,” Said Ferguson.
But, Ferguson does mention the PUCR event expedited the timeline of when the block party would happen.
“There is a potential that it might have happened a little bit later but there has always been and there will always be a space for our trans community and despite the fact that maybe some of the timeline was expedited due to the Michael Knowles event I would still stand by the fact that this is a completely separate event.”
Both events will take place Thursday, March 23rd. Michael Knowles’ speech will begin at 8 p.m in the Purdue Memorial Union ballroom. The LGBTQ block party will go from 6 p.m to 10 p.m in the Steward Center.