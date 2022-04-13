PUBSU gives a list of constructive demands in response to February incident

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Black Student Union is issuing a set of demands in response to the controversial arrest of a Black student in February.
In a letter to administrators on Tuesday, the Union called for reformations including requiring all officers to complete formalized racial bias training. It also wants all non-violent or domestic violence calls to have a trained social worker among the responders to assist in de-escalation; as well as calling for improved training on conflict resolution, de-escalation, and civic proficiency.
Other demands include requiring police to record metrics on all interactions with student organizations to the Equity Task Force and the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, on a monthly basis. A Special Prosecutor announced on Monday that the campus police officer involved in the incident won't be prosecuted.
In its response to the incident, Purdue announced steps it would take, including an external review of the police department's use-of-force policy and de-escalation training.