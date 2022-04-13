PUBSU gives a list of constructive demands in response to February incident

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today and
tonight across central Indiana, with the highest amounts anticipated
across western and southwestern Indiana. This will produce lowland
and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain
and Tipton Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

PUBSU gives a list of constructive demands in response to February incident

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue Arch

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Black Student Union is issuing a set of demands in response to the controversial arrest of a Black student in February.

In a letter to administrators on Tuesday, the Union called for reformations including requiring all officers to complete formalized racial bias training. It also wants all non-violent or domestic violence calls to have a trained social worker among the responders to assist in de-escalation; as well as calling for improved training on conflict resolution, de-escalation, and civic proficiency.

Other demands include requiring police to record metrics on all interactions with student organizations to the Equity Task Force and the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, on a monthly basis. A Special Prosecutor announced on Monday that the campus police officer involved in the incident won't be prosecuted.

In its response to the incident, Purdue announced steps it would take, including an external review of the police department's use-of-force policy and de-escalation training.

