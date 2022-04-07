Public libraries are making a comeback

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Although the world seems to be going more digital, public libraries are still going strong. News 18 visited a local library to discuss the current status of those nearby.
"Public libraries are still very popular, we're still vital centers in the communities that we serve."
Recent studies have shown that people are borrowing books now more than ever before, and the local library in West Lafayette, is no exception.
"Good old print circulation is still very very popular. It's popular with literally with all ages. Circulation is not making any big waves up and down. It amazingly continues to be very popular with people, I think because there's still something about a book that makes it really special on print," said Nick Schenkel, the Library Director at the West Lafayette Public Library.
Another study showed that visits to US libraries, however, have dropped by twenty one percent since 2009. On the contrary, that doesn't seem to be a problem for West Lafayette.
Libraries don't only serve as a place to take out books, but also to gather and learn new things: for adults and kids alike. Some of these events include Lego clubs, music, and story time hour for kids. For adults, game nights and classes have been commonplace at the library, and the West Lafayette local library is defeating those odds. In addition to the many events that take place there, the West Lafayette Public Library has also been keeping up with the digital age.
"A lot of people are moving to going to E materials online, whether that be print or audio, and that is a fantastic opportunity that we have," Schenkel told News 18.
"Our library, along with our friends across the river, have transitioned to a new consortium that is Indiana-wide now; so we have a lot more materials that everybody can take part in online. That's certainly helping circulation," he added.
Nationwide, approximately 174,000,000 Americans are registered at a local library. That's about 54% of the US population. With such a large supporting community, it seems like libraries aren't going anywhere, anytime soon.
If you'd like to learn more about how you can register for a library card or get involved in any activities at the library, click HERE.