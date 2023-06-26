Public Forum: Water Use and Transfer In Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)-- A public forum over water use and transfer in Tippecanoe county took place at the Tippecanoe county fairgrounds Coliseum Monday, June 26th.
Facilitated by the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette, the three themes for the forum were ‘pipelines, progress and policy’.
The presentation featured two Purdue professors who specialize in agriculture and water use. Also speaking at the event was Lafayette mayor Tony Roswarski, Tippecanoe county commissioner Tom Murtaugh, Indiana house representatives Mike Aylesworth and Sharon Negel, plus CEO of Greater Lafayette Commerce, Scott Walker.
The professors gave respective presentations over the potential pipeline to Lebanon as well as information over water use in Tippecanoe county and the state of Indiana.
Following the scientific side of the forum, multiple presentation over policy at the state and local level as well as the economics behind water use in the area were given.
Sallie Fahey, a member of the local environmental sustainable committee and one of the organizers of the forum shares a few key takeaways from the forum.
“[There is a] desperate need for more science on the issue of our groundwater. So who's going to pay for it and who’s going to authorize its research. Clearly some of the people speaking
tonight from Purdue are absolutely capable of doing that kind of study. But nobody has asked them to do it and nobody has offered to pay for it yet.” Said Fahey.
If you would like more information as well as the full power point from the Public Forum you can find all information 'here'.