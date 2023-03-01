Protesters Stand Across From IU Health Arnett To Rally Against Midwifery Program Closure

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River. ...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following river in Indiana... Wabash River. .Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the week and likely well into next week as a result of recent past and near future rainfall. Rainfall this coming Thursday night through early Friday night is expected to range from roughly 1.50 to 2.25 inches across central and southern Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR 350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville Public Access site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&