Protesters Stand Across From IU Health Arnett To Rally Against Midwifery Program Closure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana families for Midwifery put on a protest across the street from IU health Arnett.
They were there to protest the ending of the midwifery program at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
From one in the afternoon until after six in the evening, dozens of people came to protest.
Men, women and children all stood across the street from the IU Health Arnett Hospital to show support for midwives after the abrupt ending to the midwifery program at the hospital.
Two women, Lisa Collmann and Emalee Hasek, were at the protest and shared their personal stories of why they came to show their opposition to the closure of the program.