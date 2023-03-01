 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following
river in Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as a result of recent past and
near future rainfall.  Rainfall this coming Thursday night through
early Friday night is expected to range from roughly 1.50 to 2.25
inches across central and southern Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4
feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Protesters Stand Across From IU Health Arnett To Rally Against Midwifery Program Closure

  • 0
Protesters Stand Across From IU Health Arnett To Rally Against Midwifery Program Closure

Indiana Families For Midwifery organize protest against the closure of Midwifery program at IU Health Arnett. 

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —  Indiana families for Midwifery put on a protest across the street from IU health Arnett.

They were there to protest the ending of the midwifery program at IU Health Arnett Hospital.

From one in the afternoon until after six in the evening, dozens of people came to protest.

Men, women and children all stood across the street from the IU Health Arnett Hospital to show support for midwives after the abrupt ending to the midwifery program at the hospital.

Two women, Lisa Collmann and Emalee Hasek, were at the protest and shared their personal stories of why they came to show their opposition to the closure of the program.

 

Recommended for you