Protesters speak out at Statehouse amid special session

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — After delaying by nearly three weeks, Indiana's special session has officially gotten underway Monday. The statehouse was filled with thousands of protesters on both sides of the abortion issue as lawmakers decide how much or how little to restrict abortion access in the state. Advocates on both sides of the abortion issue have been expressing their support and their opposition to Senate Bill 1.
As the Senate opened public comment on the bill inside the senate chamber many protesters were lining the walls outside the chamber with chants of "My body, my choice" and "Vote them out" heard inside the chamber.
Pro-choice advocates say the bill goes too far in restricting abortion access. Pro-life supporters argue the bill does not go far enough in tightening the state's abortion laws.
"They need to leave everything alone. Nothing needs to be changed right now. They need to leave it as is. Let women have our rights. Let us do what we want with our bodies. Nobody wants to be told what they can and cannot do with themselves," said Pro-Choice Protester Maggie Matz
Jon Schrock a Pro-Life Advocate said "It clearly states in the Indiana code that life begins at conception. So then if it's life we can't murder life. Even though they're pre-born."
The Senate will hold another round of public testimony on senate bill one tomorrow morning starting at 9 a.m. If the schedule remains in place, the Senate will then entertain amendments to the bill on Thursday.
The Senate would then hold a third reading and final vote on the bill on Friday.