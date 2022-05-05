 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Protect Purdue clinics to close this month

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue Arch

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Protect Purdue announced it will be closing the campus COVID-19 testing center and vaccine clinic on May 14th.

The testing center and vaccine clinic offer tests and vaccines free of charge to students, faculty, staff, as well as family of faculty and staff. 

Now, anyone associated with Purdue who are symptomatic, or need a test for university travel purposes will need to schedule that test at the Center for Healthy Living or the Student Health Center. People needing tests will also be financially responsible for whatever their insurance doesn't cover. 

Protect Purdue cited the high campus vaccination rate as part of their decision to halt the clinics. Purdue University is 90% vaccinated, and medical experts speculate that Purdue's campus immunity rate is hovering around 92%.

