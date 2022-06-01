Prospective foster parent meet and greet to be held Thursday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday night is your chance to see if being a foster parent is right for your family.
The Villages of Indiana is hosting a foster parent meet and greet for prospective foster parents. It's is open to the anyone who has ever been interested in fostering a child, and there will be information about the process to foster.
Current foster parents will also be on hand to answer questions. Jennifer Julian is The Villages Senior Regional Director for the Lafayette and Kokomo region. She told News 18 that the meet and meet and greet is for anyone curious about becoming a foster parent.
"There are a lot of questions to be answered, and this is just an opportunity to learn more information about what it means, what the villages can offer and what the experience has been like for those other families," Julian said.
Julian also said that registration for the event isn't required to attend.
"We don't expect individuals or families who join us tomorrow evening at our office to necessarily sign up right there to become trained foster parents. We would just like to share information with them and get to know them better," she said.
The meet and greet is Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Villages Office on 200 Professional Court in Lafayette.
