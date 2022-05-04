Prosecutors press charges for Romney Meadows shooting suspect

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Official charges have been pressed for the suspect in the latest round of violence at Romney Meadows.
Prosecutors said Kevon McCaster is responsible for the deadly shootings back on April 24. McCaster is now facing several charges including murder and battery. As of now, he is the only one facing charges connected to the shootings.
Earlier this afternoon, deputies escorted McCaster to his court hearing which took place at the jail. He is accused of killing two people back on April 24.
Lafayette Police told News 18 there was a block party taking place at the time with more than 100 people in the area. Police said a fight broke out in one of the apartments, which led to the shootout. Multiple apartments and vehicles in the area were also hit by gunfire.
McCaster is being held without bond. If News 18 get more details about the case, we will share them on air and online.