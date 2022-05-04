 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Covington.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days is bringing minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
of the Wabash River. Additional rainfall Thursday evening through
Friday evening should keep portions of the White and Wabash above
flood stage through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated later this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 12.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It may then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon depending on Friday's rainfall.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Prosecutors press charges for Romney Meadows shooting suspect

  • Updated
Kevon McCaster

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Official charges have been pressed for the suspect in the latest round of violence at Romney Meadows.

Prosecutors said Kevon McCaster is responsible for the deadly shootings back on April 24. McCaster is now facing several charges including murder and battery. As of now, he is the only one facing charges connected to the shootings.

Earlier this afternoon, deputies escorted McCaster to his court hearing which took place at the jail. He is accused of killing two people back on April 24.

Lafayette Police told News 18 there was a block party taking place at the time with more than 100 people in the area. Police said a fight broke out in one of the apartments, which led to the shootout. Multiple apartments and vehicles in the area were also hit by gunfire. 

McCaster is being held without bond. If News 18 get more details about the case, we will share them on air and online.

