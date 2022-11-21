Prosecutors oppose insanity defense for Purdue dorm-room stabbing suspect

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors say there's no evidence to show a Purdue University dorm-room stabbing suspect is incompetent.
As we've reported, police say Ji Min Sha stabbed his roommate Varun Chheda to death in October.
Sha's attorney, Kyle Cray, says his client lacks the ability to understand court proceedings. Cray is pushing for an insanity defense.
Judge Sean Persin wants to hear from psychologists about Sha's ability to stand trial.
But the state argues those court-appointed experts are interested parties because they contract with the public defender's office.
Those experts are set to examine Shaw and report back Dec. 2.
Deputy prosecuting attorney Cassidy Laux wants the court to cancel the hearing.
Persin has yet to make a decision.