Prosecutors drop murder charges in plea agreement

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors are dropping murder charges against a Lafayette man in connection to the death of a woman on the south side of Lafayette. In exchange, Joshua White will plead guilty to a single felony count of Burglary.
White had been charged with 18 counts, including murder, after being indicted in the death of Amber Barrett, whose body was found in a home on Southlea Drive in September of 2020.
He's one of four people charged in the case. Emily Madison, Michael Ryan Penrod, and Brandon Parsons also face charges in the case.
As part of the plea agreement, White is agreeing to testify against his co-defendants.