Prosecutors charge suspected Lafayette fentanyl dealer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A suspected fentanyl dealer is facing felony charges after police say they found bags of pills in his car and home.
The investigation started in June when Drug Task Force officers conducted surveillance of 27-year-old Austen Coors.
Police say they found fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia in his car during a traffic stop at Fourth and Alabama Streets in Lafayette.
They say they found six baggies of fentanyl pills and meth crystals during a search of his home.
He's behind bars on charges of dealing and possession of a narcotic drug and controlled substance.