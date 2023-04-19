Prophets Rock Road reopening

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Prophets Rock Road is finally reopening after a long phase of construction and renovation.
This comes after multiple delays for the opening date which was originally scheduled for this past October. Construction started last April, meaning it has been about a year since the road was last open.
This is a part of an interstate widening project in northern Tippecanoe County to widen lanes and bridges in the area. With one road opening back up another is set to close for it's part of the reconstruction project.
According to a release from the Indiana Department of Transportation 9th Street will be closed after today for work on I-65 travel lanes and bridge construction. The 9th Street closing will take place between Burnetts Road and Prophets Rock Road It's expected to remain closed through late July weather permitting.
The overall construction project in northern Tippecanoe County is expected to be completed after late May of 2025.