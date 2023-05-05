Property Taxes in Tippecanoe County are on the Rise

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - Property taxes are rising across Tippecanoe County, and people are seeing the effects in their bank accounts.
According to the Wall Street Journal, and Realtor dot com, the Lafayette, West Lafayette market is the number one emerging housing market in the country. Tippecanoe County Assessor, Eric Grossman, says he started to see this increase when the pandemic hit.
"Since COVID, we've seen a boom of property values in generally, but particularly residential property has almost in all sectors increased drastically," he said.
Grossman says they determine values through past data and the number of houses sold. The increasing values, and no end in sight, concerns Grossman.
"I'm worried about the group of residential property all together which is the biggest chunk assessed value in Tippecanoe County," he says. "I foresee headwinds for real-estate in general, but Lafayette, West Lafayette, and Tippecanoe County has been a very robust community. There's been an economic boom here and I can see increases continuing."
Some people are seeing increases as much as 15%-30%. Although this may seem like some people are having higher tax rates than others, the problem doesn't affect just one group of people.
"It's not something that's targeting them specifically. No individual is singled out. It is a broad problem of tax burdens across the state of Indiana shifting towards residential property," Grossman said.
People are getting their notices of assessment now, letting them know how much they will be paying next year.