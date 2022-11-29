Probable cause court documents released in Delphi homicide case

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A special judge on Tuesday unsealed a highly sought-after court document outlining the probable cause against Richard Allen, the Delphi double homicide suspect.
As we've reported, Allen is charged with murder in the 2017 deaths of Liberty German and Abigail Williams.
The seven-page probable cause affidavit has been controversially sealed since Allen's arrest last month.
The affidavit shows investigators believe Allen was the ominous, so-called "Bridge Guy" recorded by one of the victims.
The document also reveals a new detail about that video: One of the girls saying "gun" before receiving the infamous orders: "Guys, down the hill."
Those chilling words and a grainy photo of the suspect have been shared widely after police released a short audio clip and image from the video.
Police say an unspent round found next to one of the bodies was cycled through Allen's .40-caliber pistol.
Experts analyzed the gun after it was seized during a recent search of Allen's home.
The affidavit also outlines several witness accounts of Allen that day.
One person reportedly saw him covered in mud and blood as he returned to his vehicle.
The names of witnesses are redacted through out the document, which can be seen below.
Earlier on Tuesday, Allen's defense attorneys submitted a request for a change of venue for the trial.
They have argued the proof of guilt isn't evident in the affidavit.
They declined News 18's requests for comment.