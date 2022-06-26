Pro-life demonstrators celebrate at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Right To Life celebrated peacefully at the Courthouse Sunday afternoon.
The rally stemmed from the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last Friday.
Several pro-life demonstrators held up signs and said prayers thanking God for their victory.
The Right to Life organization says they believe that every life is valuable and worthy of protection.
Board Member Anna Allgaier told News 18 that she understands the sharp division on this matter.
We understand that there's a lot of emotions about the topic of abortions," Allgaier said. "We want women to know that no woman stands alone in a post-Roe America, and that there is help, and there are resources available for women who are facing unplanned pregnancies."
There were a few protestors in opposition to this afternoon's rally, but demonstrations remained peaceful.
The Tippecanoe County Right To Life will also have a booth at the Tippecanoe County 4H Fair.