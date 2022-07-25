 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pro-choice rally takes place in downtown Lafayette

  • 0
Downtown Abortion Demonstration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Pro-choice demonstrations continued here in Greater Lafayette Monday.

Protesters rallied in response to Governor Eric Holcomb's special session.

They feel the lawmakers are moving toward a "very restrictive anti-abortion bill".

It's all in response to Senate Bill 1, which would allow abortions in certain circumstances like rape or incest.

Local pro-choice advocate Susan Rowe said it's a decision that should be a woman's choice.

"I don't think men, especially older, white men always understand how hard it is for women to have children and raise them, and those decisions that they make are very difficult ones. But they should be between them and their doctor," Rowe said.

A little more than a dozen people showed up for Monday's demonstration.

Tags

Recommended for you