Pro-choice rally takes place in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Pro-choice demonstrations continued here in Greater Lafayette Monday.
Protesters rallied in response to Governor Eric Holcomb's special session.
They feel the lawmakers are moving toward a "very restrictive anti-abortion bill".
It's all in response to Senate Bill 1, which would allow abortions in certain circumstances like rape or incest.
Local pro-choice advocate Susan Rowe said it's a decision that should be a woman's choice.
"I don't think men, especially older, white men always understand how hard it is for women to have children and raise them, and those decisions that they make are very difficult ones. But they should be between them and their doctor," Rowe said.
A little more than a dozen people showed up for Monday's demonstration.