Primary Election sees a low voter turnout this year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Votes are still being counted at the Tippecanoe County Clerk's office after Tuesday's primary election.
7.6% of registered voters in Tippecanoe County voted in this year's primary election. Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush said that is likely the lowest turnout ever for a midterm primary.
The lowest turnout ever in the county happened during a municipal primary election in 2019, where only 2.3% of registered voters cast a ballot.
Although this year's midterm primary election saw low voter turnout, Roush says one race in particular brought out a number of voters.
"Definitely the (State) Senate District 23 race definitely pulled out people to vote," she said.
Unlike the District 23 race, which saw four Republican candidates competing for their party nomination, Roush says many of the other races weren't as contested. She said that could have been the reason for this election's turnout likely being the lowest ever for a midterm.
"You know, seven point six percent, it's low," she told News 18. "And people might think 'Wow, is it worth it?' Well, yes. We still have to have voting and allow people that opportunity to participate and make their vote count."
Over 6,000 people voted in-person on election day. About 470 mail-in ballots were received, and 2,305 people voted early.
This was also the first election where the county's new voting machines were used.
"Definitely a huge learning curve for all of us," Roush said. "But it went rather smooth."
Over 122,000 people are registered to vote in Tippecanoe County, and almost 25,000 of them are inactive voters.
Roush attributes a large part of that to Purdue University students, who often register to vote and he move away without cancelling their registration.