Price and demand up for Thanksgiving turkeys

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Turkey prices are remaining high as Thanksgiving begins on Thursday.
Jason Fields is the Poultry Unit Manager at Purdue University. He says there's a lot of factors for why we’re seeing record turkey prices this year.
“Inflation is a big one and then in the industry we also dealt with the outbreak of Avian Influenza,” said Fields. “The last time we had outbreaks this high was in 2015 and that was our last time we had record prices like this.”
Fields says the demand for turkeys is also up this year.
“The demand is still high for turkeys, but there is enough supply,” said Fields. “You just may not find exactly what you need.”
In order to keep up with the increased demand, Fields says more younger turkeys have gone into production this year.
“This year we’re starting to see retail food prices almost 12% higher than they were last year,” said Fields. “That trickles down too because of the economy. So higher fuel cost, higher labor cost and just cost of production has increased the turkey prices.”
Fields says all of these factors play a role in the price consumers pay at the grocery store.
"So fresh boneless skinless turkey breast was a record $6.70 a pound this past September. So that's a 112% increase from last year," said Fields. "Also we're seeing frozen turkeys whole they're also about 20% higher than they were last year as well."
Speaking of frozen Turkeys, Fields would like to remind everyone how to properly prepare them for Thanksgiving.
"So if you have a frozen turkey the safest way to get that prepared is to put it in the refrigerator, but you have to keep in mind that it takes about 24 hours per every 4 to 5 pounds of the turkey to thaw out," said Fields. "So if you have an extra large turkey that's 20 pounds, it could take up to 6 days to thaw in your refrigerator."
At Purdue Poultry Unit, Peanut Butter and Jelly are still doing well.
As you may remember, last year Peanut Butter and Jelly were selected to be pardoned by President Biden at the White House.
“We’re approaching one year of having Peanut Butter and Jelly at the farm, so they’re living out their life in their large enclosed pasture,” said Fields. “They really enjoy it because it’s an air conditioned and heated barn for the different seasons.”
Fields says Peanut Butter and Jelly had a very busy year.
“They’ve been guest of honor at our annual Ag Alumni Fish Fry,” said Fields. “They’ve also been part of our Spring Fest that we have on campus and also the whole month of August they were at the Indiana State Fair on display.”
The two turkeys will continue to stay at the Purdue Animal Science Farm.