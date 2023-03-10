 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Preview of Purdue Men's Basketball vs Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament

  • 0
Rutgers vs Purdue MBB

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLFI) — Purdue Men's Basketball is set to tip off for the very first time in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament. Their opponent played on Thursday afternoon, and this next matchup will be difficult for this team.

Purdue will be playing the Rutgers Scarlett Knights. Knights advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Michigan 62-50.

Rutgers has upset Purdue the last two times the team was ranked number one. However, the last time these two teams met at a neutral site, Purdue took the victory.

Purdue Rutgers Preview tomorrow with thoughts from Head Coach Matt Painter

The Scarlett Knights will be without one of their best players Mawot Mag. Mag suffered an ACL injury this year.

Head Coach Matt Painter told us that even without Mag on the court this will be a very tough team to beat. That’s because they have several players that can play in place of Mag, and make a huge difference. 

Painter said he knows how tough this team can be. However, he believes that his team can pull out the win if they give themselves the right opportunity. 

Painter said, “If you lose you go home. It’s just that simple. You know you gotta get yourself ready and you have to have more hunger than your opponent. Like this isn’t going to their place or they’re coming to yours. This is going to be a neutral site, everything straight up, and you got to be able to do the things necessary to put yourself in a position to win and make those plays to win those games.”

Purdue will tip off at 12:00 P.M. Eastern in the United Center.

