Preview of Purdue Men's Basketball vs Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLFI) — Purdue Men's Basketball is set to tip off for the very first time in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament. Their opponent played on Thursday afternoon, and this next matchup will be difficult for this team.
Purdue will be playing the Rutgers Scarlett Knights. Knights advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Michigan 62-50.
Rutgers has upset Purdue the last two times the team was ranked number one. However, the last time these two teams met at a neutral site, Purdue took the victory.
The Scarlett Knights will be without one of their best players Mawot Mag. Mag suffered an ACL injury this year.
Head Coach Matt Painter told us that even without Mag on the court this will be a very tough team to beat. That’s because they have several players that can play in place of Mag, and make a huge difference.
Painter said he knows how tough this team can be. However, he believes that his team can pull out the win if they give themselves the right opportunity.
Painter said, “If you lose you go home. It’s just that simple. You know you gotta get yourself ready and you have to have more hunger than your opponent. Like this isn’t going to their place or they’re coming to yours. This is going to be a neutral site, everything straight up, and you got to be able to do the things necessary to put yourself in a position to win and make those plays to win those games.”
Purdue will tip off at 12:00 P.M. Eastern in the United Center.