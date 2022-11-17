President Mitch Daniels to serve as PRF Chair

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is leaving his current role at the end of the year.
However, he won't be stepping away from the university completely.
Daniels will serve as chair of the Purdue Research Foundation. The PRF board of directors unanimously approved the decision on Tuesday.
Daniels will take the role at the request of president-elect Mung Chiang.
Purdue says Daniels will serve as chair for the foreseeable future in an unpaid capacity.
Chiang says the move will take effect on January 1.