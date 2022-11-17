 Skip to main content
President Mitch Daniels to serve as PRF Chair

  Updated
  • 0
Purdue President Mitch Daniels

President Daniels proposes three solutions to decreasing student debt, other than student loan forgiveness. The first being universities like Purdue being on the hook for a portion of unpaid student debt.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is leaving his current role at the end of the year.

However, he won't be stepping away from the university completely.

Daniels will serve as chair of the Purdue Research Foundation. The PRF board of directors unanimously approved the decision on Tuesday.

Daniels will take the role at the request of president-elect Mung Chiang.

Purdue says Daniels will serve as chair for the foreseeable future in an unpaid capacity.

Chiang says the move will take effect on January 1.

