Preparations underway for upcoming Tippecanoe County Fair

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — Preparations are underway for the 2022 Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair.
Tippecanoe County Exhibit Association President, Jason Hankins, says the fair board is making some changes to the fair this year based off feedback from last year.
"One of the big things everyone had a problem with last year was 'where is everything at' so signage is one of our big keys,” said Hankins. “You will see signs showing you where the food vendor court area is, where our commercial area is, and where our 4-H projects are that are non-livestock. We've spread that out a little bit more.”
Along with additional sings throughout the fairground, Hankins says they’ve also created a new website. He believes the website will be beneficial for all guest.
"It just gives you a whole lot of information and it’s very user friendly,” said Hankins. “You work it off your phone and it even has a site map, folks. So if you pull it up, you can actually see where you're at and get an idea of where you're at on the fairgrounds.”
Last year was the first fair with the new amenities, including the air-conditioned coliseum where 4-H members showed livestock.
"We are bringing the turf back this year,” said Hankins. “We'll be laying it flat down on the concrete."
The astro turf will soon be laid in the coliseum for the upcoming Tippecanoe County Fair, but they're doing it a little bit differently this year.
"Last year we had some stuff underneath it, we had some sand and we thought that would work,” said Hankins. “Come to find out it didn't work and we ended up pulling it up because it made it a little challenging for cattle to be on."
Instead of putting sand underneath the turf like last year, Hankins says the turf will be put directly down on the concrete. Hanks said a little bit of sand will be used in specific areas.
"We will put some sand over the top of it in the seams and that kind of stuff to help keep it in place,” said Hankins. “So when we have livestock on it, it should be very safe for everybody to work with."
Animals will also be moved around this year. Hankins says the non-livestock projects will have more room.
"So last year on the North Wing of the coliseum, that was full of goats,” said Hankins. “They will be in the West Pavilion, or as people would remember it as maybe the old swine barn, that's where sheep and goats will be."
Hankins says the animals will be moved around a little bit, which will provide more room for static “In the East Wing where all of those static projects were last year it was kind of cramped, kind of tight, we didn't have room for home and family arts,” said Hankins. “Now we're taking some of those and we're moving them to this North Wing."
Llamas and dairy cattle will be located in the old horse barn.
"Rabbits and poultry will be back there in there barn right next to the old horse barn and cattle will stay where they're at,” said Hankins Swine will be in the west wing as normal."
As News 18 previously reported, swine had a shortened stay at the fair last year. However, that's not going to be the case this year.
"We see the need for them to be here all week for us at the fair and it's to give the kids a chance to show off what they've worked with all year long for that project,” said Hankins.
As road construction continues near the fairground, Hankins knows 4-H members might have some questions about how to bring their livestock to the fair.
“We’ll probably be bringing everyone in from the south coming up 18th Street to Hiatt Drive and bringing 18th street from the North to Hiatt Drive,” said Hankins. “Coming Teal from East or West you will not be able to make those corners with trailers right now with the way it looks. That could changes, but that’s how we’re preparing now.”
That’s why Hankins is encouraging everyone to use the fair’s new website. He says all of the parking information will be updated
“When those trailers do come in up 18th to come to Hiatt, we’ll probably loop into Tecumseh in that circle drive by Jeff to stage everybody,” said Hankins. “Then we’ll bring them right on across Hiatt so we don’t get anybody stuck out on 18th Street.”