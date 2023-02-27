Preparations underway for Mrs. Indiana Pageant

(WLFI) — Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko, is preparing for a big weekend at the Mrs. Indiana Pageant!
The pageant takes place on Saturday in South Bend at the Convention Center.
Rachael will have the opportunity to represent Tippecanoe County at the State level. This week she's finishing her final preparations to get ready for the big weekend.
It’s in South Bend at the Convention Center. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. in the evening and the pageant starts at 4:30 p.m.
“If you’re unable to make the travel to South Bend you can livestream the pageant,” said Rachael. “You can go to the Mrs. Indiana website and there’s a link on the front page where you can access the livestream and its $25 to access.”
Stainkco says she’s extremely excited and ready to go.
“As I shared in my last interview about a month ago, this is my husband’s first time seeing me in a pageant and seeing me in this element,” said Stainko. “I’m just thrilled for him to see that and I’m just honored to be representing Tippecanoe County at the state level.”
“It’s been a dream of mine to serve my state and being able to pursue that dream while representing that county that granted so many of my dreams while I was here living as a college student is just really special,” said Stainko. “I’m a very sentimental person, so it just brings back all of these sappy feelings for me and hopefully I can take representing Tippecanoe County to the National level as Mrs. Indiana to the Mrs. America pageant.”
The competition weekend begins on Friday.
“We do a check-in and then following our check-in we go straight to rehearsals and then later that evening we have a cocktail reception,” said Stainko. “Then on Saturday morning we start with the one-on-one interviews with the judges and those are private interviews.”
The pageant begins at 4:30 with the opening introduction.
Each contest competing as a platform they will be representing while competing. Rachael’s platform is Scar of Love.
“It really stemmed from me being a two time C-section mom and feeling alone and isolated and going through my trauma,” said Rachael. “Obviously I have physical scars, but I also recognize that not everyone is a C-section mom. However, everyone has been through some sort of trauma in their life that has left either physical or emotional scars.”
Rachael says with the platform of “Scar of Love” she’s able to equip with the tools to overcome their scars and turn that pain into power.”
“My schedule is pretty much everyday mom life continuing and honestly that’s been the best preparation for me,” said Rachael. “Having two toddlers you have to be flexible because you never know what your daily schedule looks like and they ask you 100 questions a day, so it’s great interview practice!”