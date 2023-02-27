Preparations underway for Mrs. Indiana Pageant

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week with rainfall moving through the
area today, and additional heavy rainfall expected later this week.
The first crest is at Montezuma as of Monday morning and forecast to
reach Terre Haute Wednesday. A secondary crest is forecast to reach
Lafayette Wednesday morning and work downstream thereafter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Monday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Preparations underway for Mrs. Indiana Pageant

  • Updated
  • 0
Mrs Tippecanoe Rachael Stainko
By: Gordon Jackson

(WLFI) — Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko, is preparing for a big weekend at the Mrs. Indiana Pageant!

The pageant takes place on Saturday in South Bend at the Convention Center.

Rachael will have the opportunity to represent Tippecanoe County at the State level. This week she's finishing her final preparations to get ready for the big weekend.

It’s in South Bend at the Convention Center. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. in the evening and the pageant starts at 4:30 p.m.

“If you’re unable to make the travel to South Bend you can livestream the pageant,” said Rachael. “You can go to the Mrs. Indiana website and there’s a link on the front page where you can access the livestream and its $25 to access.”

Stainkco says she’s extremely excited and ready to go.

“As I shared in my last interview about a month ago, this is my husband’s first time seeing me in a pageant and seeing me in this element,” said Stainko. “I’m just thrilled for him to see that and I’m just honored to be representing Tippecanoe County at the state level.”

“It’s been a dream of mine to serve my state and being able to pursue that dream while representing that county that granted so many of my dreams while I was here living as a college student is just really special,” said Stainko. “I’m a very sentimental person, so it just brings back all of these sappy feelings for me and hopefully I can take representing Tippecanoe County to the National level as Mrs. Indiana to the Mrs. America pageant.”

The competition weekend begins on Friday.

“We do a check-in and then following our check-in we go straight to rehearsals and then later that evening we have a cocktail reception,” said Stainko. “Then on Saturday morning we start with the one-on-one interviews with the judges and those are private interviews.”

The pageant begins at 4:30 with the opening introduction.

Each contest competing as a platform they will be representing while competing. Rachael’s platform is Scar of Love.

“It really stemmed from me being a two time C-section mom and feeling alone and isolated and going through my trauma,” said Rachael. “Obviously I have physical scars, but I also recognize that not everyone is a C-section mom. However, everyone has been through some sort of trauma in their life that has left either physical or emotional scars.”

Rachael says with the platform of “Scar of Love” she’s able to equip with the tools to overcome their scars and turn that pain into power.”

“My schedule is pretty much everyday mom life continuing and honestly that’s been the best preparation for me,” said Rachael. “Having two toddlers you have to be flexible because you never know what your daily schedule looks like and they ask you 100 questions a day, so it’s great interview practice!”

