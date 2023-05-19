Preparations underway for local pools' opening weekend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Preparations are underway for the summer season at the city's three pools.
Tropicanoe Cove, Castaway Bay, and Vinton Pool are set to open on Memorial Day weekend.
In order for that to happen, aquatics staff are busy at work during the month of May getting each location ready.
The staff at all three pools started pre-season work last week, although the aquatics maintenance staff has been working on getting the pools ready as early as February.
Director of Operations for Lafayette Parks and Recreation Jon Miner says this is a pretty busy time of year as they get ready for the Memorial Day rush.
"You know, May is our busiest month in terms of, you know, just maintenance," Miner says. "And getting facilities ready to go. We're getting ready for the big push from memorial day on through Labor Day here in Columbian Park."
Miner adds that the weather is looking promising for opening day, so if you're looking for Memorial Day weekend plans, all three locations will be ready to go.