Preparations underway for 2022 Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Hoosier Ag Today and Farm World are teaming up again to host the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo.
Starting on December 13, the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield will be filled with farm equipment, technology and vendors.
“It’s completely free for farmers to come in and check things out,” said the Vice President of Hoosier Ag Today, Eric Pfeiffer. “We’re really looking forward to it this year because we’ve got a lot of big equipment sill coming to the show and a lot of great learning seminars.”
Farmers have continued to deal with shortages in the agricultural industry.
“Shortages has been a big word in agriculture lately,” said Pfeiffer. “You talk about equipment shortages, labor shortages, there’s really shortages everywhere.”
When it comes to equipment shortages, Pfeiffer said there’s no need to worry. There will be a lot of equipment at the Expo this year.
“Reynolds Farm Equipment is one of the big sponsors of our event this year and they’re bringing a lot of equipment that you can come check out in addition to a lot of other companies,” said Pfeiffer. “As it relates to labor shortages that’s a big one we’ve been talking about for years, even pre-covid.”
Pfeiffer says not only are there labor shortages on farms, but also in agribusiness across the state.
That’s why they’re adding the Ag Career Fair to the Farm Show this year.
“It’s sponsored by the Indiana state department of agriculture and we’ll have about 15 companies that are agribusinesses in Indiana, all short on labor, needing people,” said Pfeiffer. “It's not just for people in agriculture. They're looking for engineers, they're looking for IT people. It runs the gamut.”
Pfeiffer says if you’re looking for a career, agriculture might be the place for you. He said you can find many job opportunities at the Ag Career Fair.
"We're really trying to respond to what farmers and agribusinesses are telling us are the major issues in agriculture,” said Pfeiffer. “Again, labor has been an issue well before covid and not just on the farm, but agribusinesses are hurting. Indiana is a hub for a lot of these agribusinesses."
As far as the technology side of things, Pfeiffer says it’s important to showcase new technology every year.
“As we've talked about, labor on the farm is not there. So we have to come up with creative ways to get that work done and it's happening through technology,” said Pfeiffer. “It's happening through autonomous tractors that are coming here probably in 2023 and it's coming through a lot of the drones that you see out in the field and being able to spray certain areas."
Pfeiffer says farmers get to see a lot of things at the Farm Show. However, there’s a few things that make the Indiana farm Equipment and Technology Expo standout from other farm shows.
“At our show we have the seminar stage where we’re doing a lot of educational things for farmers,” said Pfeiffer. “From the financial side of things James Mintert with Purdue’s Center for Commercial Ag will be there again this year with his outlook and we’re doing a market session with a couple of our regular Market Analyst with Hoosier Ag Today.”
If you would like more details about the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, click here