Prep work in progress ahead of winter storm

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette said it is one step ahead of the incoming winter storm. Dry weather Monday and Tuesday allowed crews to pretreat roads with saltwater. Employees from several city departments chipped in to help.
Dan Crowell with the street department said they covered a wide area, including many side streets. With plow drivers busy moving wet snow the next few days, Crowell hopes the briny pretreatment will make their jobs easier.
"We've had a couple good days to get it all down. Hopefully it'll help. We've put more trucks in service to do it. A couple of the other departments are helping out, doing it now. We're covering a lot more area with the brine. We're going to see if that helps out a little bit. We're trying to get into the neighborhoods, a lot of the side streets," said Crowell. "We've been pretreating the roads now for two or three days. I think we're in pretty good shape. We've got plenty of product, salt, to put down. We're ready to go."
Public Works Director Ben Anderson said the wet, heavy snow set to fall on Wednesday is going to be hard to move. He says it has historically taken about 8 hours after the last snowflake to get the streets cleaned up.
And with snow forecasted for the rest of the work week it will be a challenge.
West Lafayette has 14 snow plows. Four of them will be on call throughout the night Tuesday into Wednesday.
"We've got multiple events coming and we're trying to be a little bit strategic about how we can stay and stay up on being able to keep things going and fighting what weather and mother nature's going to give us," said Anderson .
Anderson says West Lafayette has about 250 miles of road to clear and Lafayette has between 500 and 600. Tippecanoe County has 800.
Officials are asking drivers to stay at home if possible to allow snow plow drivers to do their jobs. They also encourage people to not park their cars in the street during the storm, if possible.
WLFI Chief Meteorologist Chad Evans is forecasting a possible 8 inches of snow over the next day.