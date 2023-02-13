 Skip to main content
Preliminary charges released for driver who shot at Fowler police

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police have released the initial charges for a suspect who opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon on a Fowler police officer.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Department, 51-year-old Kevin S. Varner was arrested on:

  • Criminal Recklessness
  • possession of firearm by a serious felon
  • Resisting law enforcement

As we previously reported, a Fowler Police Officer stopped a green car at the intersection of US-52 and 5th Street in Fowler. The driver,  51-year-old Kevin S. Varner of Hammond, Indiana, started shooting a semi-automatic weapon at the officer through his own rear window.

The officer and his squad car were not hit by any bullets. 

