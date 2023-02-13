Preliminary charges released for driver who shot at Fowler police

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police have released the initial charges for a suspect who opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon on a Fowler police officer.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Department, 51-year-old Kevin S. Varner was arrested on:
- Criminal Recklessness
- possession of firearm by a serious felon
- Resisting law enforcement
As we previously reported, a Fowler Police Officer stopped a green car at the intersection of US-52 and 5th Street in Fowler. The driver, 51-year-old Kevin S. Varner of Hammond, Indiana, started shooting a semi-automatic weapon at the officer through his own rear window.
The officer and his squad car were not hit by any bullets.