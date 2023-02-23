Preliminary cause of death for man found in house fire was burns

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 7.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 8.1 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 16.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Preliminary cause of death for man found in house fire was burns

  • Updated
  • 0
Buck Creek Deadly Fire.jpeg

BUCK CREEK, Ind. (WLFI) —  The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office on Thursday released the initial cause of death for a man found at a structure fire. 

According to the Coroner’s Office, the victim, a white male believed to be in his 50s, was discovered by crews in the garage. The preliminary cause of death is thermal burns. Toxicology and carbon monoxide tests are pending and can take up to 8 weeks to receive the results.

The Coroner's office stated, the identity of the victim will be released once the presumptive next of kin to positively identify the decedent through DNA in accordance with Indiana State Law.

On February 22, around 4:12 pm, crews were called to 6200 E Block of 450 N., Lafayette, IN where there was a structure fire.

No other injuries were reported.

