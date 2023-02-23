Preliminary cause of death for man found in house fire was burns

BUCK CREEK, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office on Thursday released the initial cause of death for a man found at a structure fire.
According to the Coroner’s Office, the victim, a white male believed to be in his 50s, was discovered by crews in the garage. The preliminary cause of death is thermal burns. Toxicology and carbon monoxide tests are pending and can take up to 8 weeks to receive the results.
The Coroner's office stated, the identity of the victim will be released once the presumptive next of kin to positively identify the decedent through DNA in accordance with Indiana State Law.
On February 22, around 4:12 pm, crews were called to 6200 E Block of 450 N., Lafayette, IN where there was a structure fire.
No other injuries were reported.