Preliminary autopsy finds inmate's death was suicide

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners Office has released its preliminary findings in the death of a Tippecanoe County Jail inmate.

According to the coroners office, 29-year-old Cordarro Donta Curtis's death was a suicide by hanging.

The final autopsy findings are pending toxicology testing.

Officials found Curtis unresponsive in the shower at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

