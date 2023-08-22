Preliminary autopsy finds inmate's death was suicide

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners Office has released its preliminary findings in the death of a Tippecanoe County Jail inmate.
According to the coroners office, 29-year-old Cordarro Donta Curtis's death was a suicide by hanging.
The final autopsy findings are pending toxicology testing.
Officials found Curtis unresponsive in the shower at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers says the inmate was found unresponsive in the shower at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
