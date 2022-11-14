POW and MIA chair unveiled at Purdue's Memorial Union’s Great Hall

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University unveiled a chair of remembrance honoring service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action as an addition to their Memorial Union’s Great Hall.
The event and installation of the chair was organized by the Purdue Polytechnic Institute's Division of Military Science and Technology in association with Rolling Thunder.
Rolling Thunder is a nonprofit organization dedicated to spreading awareness about POWs and MIAs.
After being rescheduled due to the pandemic and building renovations it was an exciting morning for the arrangement to finally come to fruition. Purdue Air Force ROTC student Christopher Shan says when installed the chairs almost always have a significance in association with their location, this one being no different.
"This chair was actually brought from Purdue Memorial Union and the Rolling Thunders members they put their own twist on it with the prisoners of war logo and everything, so it makes it more personalized," Shan said. "Especially for the Purdue Memorial Union, and I feel like especially this place has a lot of significance."
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels and President-elect Mung Chiang unveiled the chair at the ceremony Monday morning.
President Daniels gave a brief speech afterwards as well.
"This chair those who brought it need to be made and heard by those who come here over all the years," Daniels said. "I just wanna let you know Purdue never forgets, and never will."