Potholes becoming a main concern in Frankfort

Frankfort, Ind. (WLFI) - Some residents in Frankfort are frustrated about the condition of their streets. According to some Hoosiers, the potholes in their town never seem to get filled.
One frustrated dweller says that he had a pothole in front of his property for so long that a cone that was used to warn people of its existence, faded.
Michael Ricci, a small business owner who drives around expensive landscaping vehicles says that his car and equipment had to be fixed due to how uneven the roads are.
He says, he just wants to be able to drink a cup of coffee in his car without it spilling.
"I shouldn't have to drive down the road and all my equipment bounce off my truck and then if I get a flat tire, they tell me it's my problem or my insurance's problem. We pay for these people, so they should take care of us," said Ricci.
News 18 reached out to the city for further comment but was not able to get in touch.
"I'm the one that has to deal with it. I'm the one that has to deal with everything that's broken and they just have excuses, more or less so I went up there and talked to them, the mayor, I went up there and I tried talking to her and I told her to come out here and get on the golf cart with me and I'd take her around town to all of the potholes everywhere in town and she couldn't do it. She was on lunch, which, I mean I kind of feel like I paid for that. I mean the roads, that are getting fixed here are actually like main roads, which, to me, I would think that's the state's problem, but our town roads are just horrible," added Ricci.
Tomorrow evening a City Hall Meeting will be held to address the issue to see if any further action will be taken.