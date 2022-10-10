Potential Halloween candy shortage speculated

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With autumn weather finally sweeping through Indiana, parents and kids alike are preparing for their Halloween traditions as the spooky season fast approaches.
However, some Halloween candy buckets may not be as full as they were in previous years, according to a professor from Purdue University.
Aaron Lawry is an assistant professor of consumer science at Purdue University. He explains that the pandemic has hampered candy producers, such as Hershey's, due to a sharp increase in demand. This can also coincide with continued supply chain issues and rising inflation.
Supply chains for candy are a lot more complicated than you'd realize. So, it is true that the candy is ultimately made in a factory somewhere in the middle of America," Lawry said. "But, the ingredients come from all over the world; the milk fat, the palm oil, the cacao. Everywhere from Latin America to New Zealand is kind of contributing to the ingredients from within that candy."
Professor Lawry also says that the industry has been impacted by the war in
Ukraine.