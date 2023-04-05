 Skip to main content
Portions of State Road 32 to close April 17 in Fountain County

By: Gordon Jackson

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 32 near Hillsboro in Fountain County later this month.

It will be closed just over two miles east of US 41.

INDOT says the road will close on April 17th and is expected to remain shut down through mid-May, weather permitting.

The official detour follows U.S. 41 to U.S. 136 to State Road 341.

This two point one million dollar project will replace underground water pipes.

And replace a bridge on State Road 341 over Branch Sugar Mill Creek.

The whole project will be finished in June 2024.

