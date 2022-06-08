Portion of U.S. 231 renamed for former Purdue student, Medal of Honor recipient

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A portion of U.S. Highway 231 in West Lafayette is being renamed in honor of a former Purdue student and Medal of Honor recipient.
State Representative Chris Campbell, D-26, unveiled the new road marker Tuesday named for Second Lieutenant Harry J. Michael. Michael was born in Milford, Indiana. He was attending Purdue University during World War II to study agriculture when he was called to serve in the United States Army in Germany.
He became a rifle platoon leader for his unit. A day after his 23rd birthday in March 1945, Michael was shot and killed while searching for a German sniper shooting at his unit.
Rep. Campbell says Michael's efforts to protect his fellow soldiers warrant this honor.
"The Tippecanoe County Veterans Council reached out to me last year and they asked to have the road renamed after Harry J. Michael,” Campbell said. “It was quite an amazing story to hear his actions in the three weeks that he served in the Army during World War II."
Michael led his company through five missions to capture enemy fighters in Germany. He completed two of those missions entirely on his own, killing two men, wounding four and capturing 13 others.
Campbell authored the resolution to rename the road, which received bipartisan support in the House and Senate at the Indiana Statehouse during this year’s spring session. She hopes this recognition for Michael will be an inspiration to future generations.
"Harry J. Michael's story is just so amazing for such a young person,” Campbell said. “Since we are so close to the university, I hope that students will want to know what the history is behind renaming this part of the road."
Michael is the only Purdue student or faculty member to have ever received the Congressional Medal of Honor. The stretch of U.S. 231 being renamed in his honor runs from Lindberg Road to U.S. Highway 52.