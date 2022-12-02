Portion of State Street to be renamed Mitch Daniels Boulevard

 Skip to main content
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A familiar face in West Lafayette will soon have road named after him.

The West Lafayette Board of Works met this morning and voted in favor of changing a portion of State Street to Mitch Daniels Boulevard.

The name change will be from the intersection of Grant Street to U.S. 231. 

Daniels has been Purdue University President since 2013. He also served as Indiana's 49th Governor.

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis says Daniels is an outstanding role model that others hope to follow.

"He is one of those governors that other states compare themselves to, he's really an outstanding human being," Dennis said. "And since he's been here, he understands so much about development, about partnerships, about collaboration, about technology, and about thinking not just for the immediate future, but for the distant future as well. He's a great planner, and personally he's a great friend."

Dennis also told News 18 that there's no denying that Daniels deserves this recognition.

"I don't think can challenge the fact that since Mitch Daniels has been here in West Lafayette, he has really left a strong impression about what the right thing to do is, what's best for the students, what's best for the city, what's best for the community, and what's best for the state. He really understands that dynamic," Dennis said.

State Street has held its name since the 1800s.

Daniels will pass the torch to Designate President Mung Chiang on January 1, 2023.

