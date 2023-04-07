Portion of S.R. 26 now closed through early November

CLINTON COUNRT, Ind. (WLFI) — State Road 26 between State Road 75 and North County Road 1000 East in Clinton County is now closed.
The closure is part of the State Department of Transportation's $27.2 million road reconstruction and widening project on State Road 26.
INDOT will also be making drainage improvements in the area.
The detour route has been updated since the initial closure announcement.
It now follows US 421 to State Road 28 to US 31 and then back to State Road 26.
This portion of the road is expected to reopen in November.