 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Portion of Haggerty Lane reopening next week

  • Updated
  • 0
Haggerty Lane reopening map

Haggerty Lane at the Wildcat Creek is expected to reopen on Monday.

A key artery into Lafayette from the east is about to reopen.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A key artery into Lafayette from the east is about to reopen.

Haggerty Lane has been closed at the Wildcat Creek northeast of Dayton.

Crews replaced the bridge, that was made worse this year when INDOT closed State Road 38 in Dayton, forcing east-west traffic to use either Wyandotte Road or State Road 26.

State Road 38 is scheduled to remain closed for about another year, but Haggerty Lane could re-open on Monday, after final work on guardrails is wrapped up.

In the meantime, traffic will be blocked by concrete barriers.

Tags

Recommended for you