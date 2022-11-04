Portion of Haggerty Lane reopening next week

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A key artery into Lafayette from the east is about to reopen.
Haggerty Lane has been closed at the Wildcat Creek northeast of Dayton.
Crews replaced the bridge, that was made worse this year when INDOT closed State Road 38 in Dayton, forcing east-west traffic to use either Wyandotte Road or State Road 26.
State Road 38 is scheduled to remain closed for about another year, but Haggerty Lane could re-open on Monday, after final work on guardrails is wrapped up.
In the meantime, traffic will be blocked by concrete barriers.